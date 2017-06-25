Isak’s 1st death anniversary

The NSCN /GPRN will commemorate the first death anniversary of (late) Isak Chishi Swu on June 28 at the Council Headquarters Church Hebron under the theme ‘Whoever does the will of God lives forever.’ All the National workers have been informed to attend the service positively.
Breaking News
- 4 hours ago - MUSU decries AR presence at MU campus - 0 Comment
- 4 hours ago - Nab killers of HSO prez within 48 hrs : KSO - 0 Comment
- 4 hours ago - No interference in transfer/posting : CM - 0 Comment
- 4 hours ago - AFSPA in NE should have a time limit : Pillay - 0 Comment
- 4 hours ago - Street corner meeting and poster campaign against drugs held - 0 Comment