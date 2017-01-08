ISL player Boithang Haokip feted

KANGPOKPI, Jan 7: Renowned ISL player from Kangpokpi district HQ Boithang Haokip was felicitated yesterday. A football match along with a celebration feast marked the ceremony held at Brig Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi DHQs.

Boithang Haokip s/o (L) Henkholal Haokip started playing football at Brig Thomas ground and became one of the finest and key players in the Indian Super League since the first edition of the league in 2014.

The felicitation function was organised by Kanggui Youth Union in collaboration with KYU UPA team with an aim to motivate the ISL player and also to show happiness upon him for bringing fame to the district HQ among many other Indian States.

Kangpokpi Town Committee Chairman, Chonkam Kipgen attended the felicitation programme as the chief guest. Kangpokpi Women Welfare Organization executives and other local bodies leaders also attended the function.

Kangpokpi Town Committee appreciated Boithang Haokip for his laudable contributions in Indian football which not only gives fame to him and his family but the entire district as a whole.

Chonkam Kipgen presented a traditional shawl ‘Saipikhup’ to the ISL player on behalf of the town administration while Kangpokpi Women Welfare Organization presented a traditional muffler to Boithang Haokip.

Kanggui Youth Union presented a memento to Boithang Haokip while KYU UPA team also presented him a memento.

Terming the ISL player as ‘The Pride of Kangpokpi DHQ’ Kangpokpi Youth Union and UPA Team hailed Boithang Haokip for his tremendous contribution towards Manipur and Indian football.

Meanwhile, a felicitation football match was also played between KYU GOLLHANG Team and KYU UPA Team where the ISL Player Boithang Haokip played for the UPA Team which won the match 2-1.

Boithang Haokip scored the opening goal for KYU UPA Team in the 30th minute and Mangmin added another goal in the 63rd minute while Lalneithang scored the solitary goal for KYU GOLLHANG Team in the 78th minute.