ISRO unaware of UFO detection : Centre

New Delhi, Jan 4 (ANI)

Reacting to reports of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) sighted in Manipur, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was not aware of detection of any UFOs.

Last year in October, boys in students’ hostel in Imphal claimed that they spotted a strange disc-shaped object in the sky.

“UFOs reported by the general public have often been linked to aircraft activities and dynamical process in the atmosphere that mimics a moving object. At present, the ISRO is unaware of detection of any UFOs from Manipur,” Singh said in the Rajya Sabha in reply to a question on reports of UFOs sighted in Manipur.

Asked whether the Government would make a thorough investigation in the matter to clear the fear in the minds of the public in the State, the Minister said, “ISRO could carry out a study in this regard, if any evidence on reported sightings is received.”