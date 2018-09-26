Issues can be resolved through dialogue : CM

Imphal, Sep 25 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that any discontent and issue can be resolved through dialogue and called out to the stakeholders and student organisations to come forward for a dialogue to find an amicable solution to the MU row.

This was stated by him at the inauguration of Main Building Complex of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Institute of Agricultural Sciences, at Utlou, Bishnupur district, today.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister said that bandhs and general strikes severely affect the lives of the common people and mentioned that such situations also portray Manipur in a bad light to the outside world.

He reiterated that people need to stop supporting bandh culture and strikes which are called in the State for some vested interest.

Biren added that the people should conduct a mass campaign against the misuse of students in bandhs, general strikes and other issues.

Mentioning that the people now experience good governance, Biren stated that the Government is for the people of the State.

The Government has been able to improve the police-public relationship in the State, he added.

The CM also appealed the people to extend their cooperation and help in bringing positive change in Manipur.

The present Government has brought visible changes in the State. According to NABARD, there has been an economic boom in the State with a steep increase from 10 percent to 200 percent in economic activities in the State in the last 18 months, he claimed.

The Chief Minister reiterated that with the introduction of ‘Go to Village’ (GTV) mission, various Government services are being made available at the people’s doorsteps.

Such initiatives have brought positive changes in the governance of the State, he added.

Out of 2660 census villages, around 1600 villages have been covered in the GTV camps. The Government is committed to bringing inclusive development throughout the State. The present Government has initiated various people oriented schemes for the welfare of the people. Helicopter services have been started to provide better connectivity between various places of the State. Moreover, direct flight service between Imphal and New Delhi has been introduced as well, he added.

Former Union Minister, Th Chaoba Singh, Chairman of Manipur Pollution Control Board L Radhakishore, Chairman of Tourism Corporation of Manipur Dr Sapam Ranjan, Chairman of PDA T Robindro Singh, Director of PDDUIAS Dr RK Imotomba Singh and others attended the function.