Other issues overriding education Class X, Class XII exams

The scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State on March 16. The completion of one year in office for the BJP led Government. The case filed by the Congress against the Manipur Parliamentary Secretary Act, 2012, according to which 12 MLAs have been appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries by the present Government. These are the issues which have been at the centre stage of the State media for quite some time now, and in the process the ongoing Class X and Class XII board examinations have been reduced to a footnote, making it to the news only when there is something unsavoury such as the time when a candidate assaulted two lady teachers/supervisors at an exam centre some time back. Granted the two said examinations are annual affairs and will not excite the readers as the current political realities, but the question of greater importance is whether the people can really forget the importance of these two examinations. Remember the Class X and Class XII examinations are two of the most important stages in the life of an individual and these two examinations will certainly go a long way in shaping the future of the young students. In effect what is at stake here is not just the future of thousands of students but also the future of the land and the people. It is this reality which should not be lost under the dust kicked up by the fast changing political dynamics in the State. And perhaps this is where the people should really start questioning whether the young students have been provided the ideal situation to prepare for their examinations. Moreover are the value systems taught in the schools the right approach to measure the ‘education’ of a young student ?

This question may best be answered by those who are deemed to be experts in the field of education, but yet at the same time it is important that this question is not only left to the domain of the experts, but should involve all, the students, the parents and guardians and the numerous CSOs which have been calling the shots in the lives of everyone. How about the Government ? In a few months time the results of the two examinations will be declared and while those who worked for it should be awarded for their diligence, it is important to note that much of the success of the candidates depend on the co-operation and assistance of their parents and guardians. Take a look at any parent whose child is appearing for any of the two said examinations and one is sure to see them going the extra mile to ensure that their child gets the best preparations needed for the exam. This is a healthy sign but yet at the same time it becomes a little disturbing to see parents and guardians rushing from one tutor’s home to the other for ‘private tuitions.’ Such is the craze for private tuitions that today it is not surprising to see some students being taken from one tuition centre to the other for all the subjects they are appearing for the exam. For those who can afford it, this may be okay, but not all parents are well off and surely some students will be left high and dry when it comes to private tuitions. In such a case has a level playing field been created ? Why aren’t the students taught and prepared in such a way they do not need private tuitions ? Or is this just wishful thinking ?