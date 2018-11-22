ITF Senior Grade Tennis Stage set for semifinals of +45 years singles competition

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 21 : The semi-final line up of the above 45 years men’s singles competition of the ongoing ITF Senior Grade-4 Tennis Tournament organised by Manipur Tennis Association under the supervision of Indian Tennis Federation at tennis Court of Officers’ Club at Lamphelpat, Imphal West was completed today.

Hatinder Panwar sealed an easy 6-1, 6-2 win over Daniel Pamei to set up semi-final clash with Tule Thongbam who overwhelmed Navin Agarwal 6-0, 6-1 in another quarter final clash.

Vijay Kumar had a roller-coaster 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over Satya Prakash in another quarter final match and fixed semi-final clash with Karan Kulwant Singh who outlasted Sudhakar Reddy Dandala 6-4, 7-5 in another last 8 round clash of the above 45 years men’s singles competition.

Above 45 years doubles

The semi-final line up of the above 45 years men’s doubles competition also completed today. Karan Kulwant Singh and Tuleshwor Thongbam outlasted Shibashis Dutta Gupta and Sameer Garg pair with a 6-3 7-5 win to set up semi-final clash with Yogesh Kohli and Avnish Chandra Rastogi who secured an easy 6-1, 6-2 win over Randeep Barua and Pankaj Kumar pair in another quarter final clash.

Vijay Kumar and Panwar Hatinder also sealed the semi-final berth with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Lakshmibanta Sharma and Moirangthem Mutum in a quarter final match.

Vijay and Panwar will take on Arun Aggarwal and Bal Krishnan Bhatia who outlasted Navin Agarwal and Daichuilung Panmei 7-5, 6-4, in the semi-final.

Above 35 years doubles

Bal Krishna Bhatia and Dilip Mohanty Sethu will clash with Kannan Sethu and Ratheesh Sridhar for the title of above 35 years men’s doubles competition.

Bal Krishnan Bhatia and Dilip Mohanty Sethu defeated Nelson Jatin Kumar and Deepak Marwaha 6-4, 6-3 in the semi-final final to book the final berth while Kannan Sethu and Ratheesh Sridhar ensured their place in the final securing a 6-3, 6-0 win over Syed Zaidi and Sanjai Kumar in another semi-final clash.

Above 55 years singles

Pawan Jain cruised into the semi-final of the above 55 years men’s singles competition with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Kuldeep Singh and will meet Rajan Beri who beat Suresh Murthati 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-1 in another quarter final match.

Sanjoy Kumar who outlasted B Negi 7-5, 6-3 in a quarter final clash will take on Sharad TAK who sealed a 6-3, 6-0 win over Aditya Karnani in another quarter final clash.

Above 55 years doubles

Pawan Jain and B Negi defeated Lakshmibanta Sharma and Dr M Mutum 6-3, 6-1 today in a quarter final match of the men’s above 55 years doubles competition and will lock horns with Moirangthem Dilip Singh and Murthati Suresh who overcame Leishemba Chingangbam and Hidangmayum Sashankar 6-0, 6-2 in another quarter final match.

The second semi-final will take place between the pairs of Arun Agarwal-Aditya Karnani and Rajan Beri-Sharad Tak.

Arun Agarwal and Aditya Karnani combined well to book the semi-final berth with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Anil Kumar Kaushal and Gurvinder Singh while Rajan Beri and Sharad Tak sealed a 6-2, 6-2 win over H Ibotombi and Y Ibotombi of Manipur to cruise into the semis.