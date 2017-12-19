ITI students lock Jt Director’s office

IMPHAL, Dec 18: Students of Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Takyelpat today locked the office of the institute’s Joint Director located within the Imphal West DC office complex, Lamphelpat on the charge that the Joint Director is incapable of holding his post.

Reports say that ITI students have been anguished as their repeated appeals and reminders to address their grievances fell on deaf ears.

T Geetchandra, a functionary of ITI Students’ Union told reporters said that only four or six machines are provided even as ITI Takyelpat has more than 30 students.

There are many embroidery machines but only one is in working condition. The students have been appealing to the authority concerned to repair broken machines or provide new ones but all the repeated appeals fell on deaf ears, Geetchandra decried.

Demanding replacement of the incumbent Joint Director, Geetchandra said that they would keep the Joint Director’s office locked until a new Joint Director is appointed.