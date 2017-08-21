Itomcha Super Div Football

IMPHAL, Aug 20: KPFC trounced Lashal Leimapokpam 6-0 in the super league round of the 1st L Itomcha Memorial Super Division Football League 2017 at Bishnupur mini-stadium.

S Sanaton (18, 36), Ch Dilip (58. 90), S Premchand (45) and M Meghajit (56) struck at regular intervals to annihilate their rivals.

AMOFA Moirang will clash with KPFC in the next match of the league at 1.30 pm of August 23.