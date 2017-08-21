IMPHAL, Aug 20: KPFC trounced Lashal Leimapokpam 6-0 in the super league round of the 1st L Itomcha Memorial Super Division Football League 2017 at Bishnupur mini-stadium.
S Sanaton (18, 36), Ch Dilip (58. 90), S Premchand (45) and M Meghajit (56) struck at regular intervals to annihilate their rivals.
AMOFA Moirang will clash with KPFC in the next match of the league at 1.30 pm of August 23.
Itomcha Super Div Football
IMPHAL, Aug 20: KPFC trounced Lashal Leimapokpam 6-0 in the super league round of the 1st L Itomcha Memorial Super Division Football League 2017 at Bishnupur mini-stadium.