It’s the time to celebrate while granaries are full of golden grains

While we were young we saw, harvester used to keep the last patch of the paddy on the field itself and didn’t rip without getting prior permission from the owner. Coconuts along with Prasad are offered besides the last bunch of the paddy to thank God for the successful harvest.Cutting of the same implied the end of the work of harvest and the owner had to get ready to throw a community feast.Owner brought that last bunch of the paddy on his head putting on a piece of banana leaf and kept inside the granaryas a blessing of Goddess of wealth,Lakshmi.

There is a community feast on the Uruka night which comes on the eve of MaghBihu. The home comings of the family members from the far-flung, getting united, having a grand feast together, makes the occasion into an unforgettable one. Eating, fun, customary contests, dance and music are the common features of harvest festivals all over the world.

Sweet and salty rice based Pitha like pan cake, bamboo backed pitha, Tilpitha, ghilapitha, Tel pitha, bitten rice, curds, molasses and many more mouthwatering sweetmeats are offered to greet invitees to mark the occasion. It’s like thanks giving day in many other countries around the world.

Taking ritual baths at the early chill morning on MakarSankranti, then burning Meji or BhelaGhar(made of bamboo and thatch shakes) after making three rounds around it with the sounds of Khol, cymbal and claps is a holy act. People around the burning Meji seek blessings from Lord Brahma, the God of fire while warming from the heat emitted out of the Meji. This happens to be the foremost charm of the festival.

Assam is mostly covered by many small and big green mountains and a huge plain. The mighty river Brahmaputra has dissected the entire land into two big fertile sectors. Mostly the people living on both the sides of the river are agrarian in nature and as such the celebration of Bihu is going on from the time immemorial. Bihu basically signifies a unique identity to the people of Assam and celebrated in three different occasions as per the changes of the seasons. All the three Bihus’ are associated with the cultivation. RongaliBihu celebrated during the preparation of the paddy field for cultivation;KongaliBihu is more of a subdued occasion for seeking bless from God, so that no harm is done by the unforeseen climate later on while harvesting and the last one is to go for party and enjoy when granaries are full of golden grains.In ancient time, during these days, Income tax was levied to the general publics by the rulers and the taxes were collected in kind such as grains or forest produce to raise revenues for the kingdom.

BhogaliBihu or MaghBihu is one of the most significant festivals for the Assamese people as a whole, which brings us close with each other. It unifies not only with our family members but also with the entire community. There are mythological legends with this most vibrant harvest festival of India. MaghBihu symbolizes the completion of harvesting period.

In connection with the good harvest, festivals are celebrated during the whole year as per thetradition of the communities’, topographical stretch and spell of seasons. All most all human beings living on this Globe irrespective to our demographic difference, more or less we follow this mega fiesta since the time we started cultivation. Being India an ancient civilization, we are celebrating this magnificent festival since the Vedic era.

MakarSankrantiis celebrated mostly in North India but it is a pan Indian festival which marks the end of an adverse phase of the year. People celebrate joyfully wearing their various customary attires. Flying kites, bonfire, dance, carnivals are the main attractions in Gujrat, kerela, Tamilnadu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab. Farmers of Punjab and Haryanan express their happiness through celebrating Baisakhi for good harvest.

Lohri is also a well known grand harvest festival of sugar cane in Punjab. The entire families’ of the locality along with their kith and kin gathers around a bonfire and display their traditional Bhangra dance.

Wangala the popular harvest festival is celebrated amongst the people of Garo tribes living in Meghalaya and Assam. During this festival, Sun God is worshipped with great devotion. Dance with the rhythm of traditional drums and flute mesmerizes the onlookers. KaPomblangNongkremis also a dance festival of Meghalaya connected with abundant harvest. The 5 day long festival celebrated during the 3rd week of November.The Kut the autumn festival celebrated on 1st of November by different tribes of Kuki-Chin-Mizo groups of people in Manipur. It is a post-harvest festival when the granaries are full after a yearlong hard labour.

Losoong is celebrated by Sikkimese. This harvest festival marks the beginning of farmer’s New Year. Farmers express their merrimentthrough dancing and singing wearing colourful dresses which bring them closer.

Likewise NuakhaiParab is celebrated on 14th September every year in Orissa for passing over the penury days of the past and welcome joyful days once again.Nabanna is celebrated in West Bengal during the Month of November and December. Farmers join the harvest rituals and offer grains to Goddess Lakshmi for seeking blessings.

GudiPadwais one of the most majestic harvest festivalsof Maharastracelebrated on 18th of March every year. People decorate theirhomes;makeGudi (Dolly) and hangs that on exactly at the entrance, singing folks, make the festival an auspicious one. The regional New Year starts in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on 18th of March along with the celebration of Ugadi. Same way the Bishu is celebrated on 14th of April in kerela and Karnataka.

Onam, the famous harvest festival of Kerala, celebrated for a period of 10 days with great zeal during the Month of August and September. The significance of this festival is to commemorate the homecomings of the legendary Emperor Mahabali. Tiger dance, snake boat race, floral decoration of the house, remains very stirring to watch.

Pongal happens to be the greatest harvest festival of Tamilnadu. Paying deep thankfulness to the Mother Nature for the yield of the year is the main objective of the festival which last for a period of four days from 14th to 17th April.

Worshipping Lord Indra , Sun God, cattle are the divine act of the festival. Last day they enjoy Pongal with various traditional palatable dishes.

Likewise, the customs of Harvest Thanksgiving are held in number of countries according to the timings of the seasons. The rites and rituals may differ slightly but the aim of celebration is overall same. Britain, North-America, US, Canada, Poland, Iran, Israel are also celebrating their customary harvest festivals in different seasons of the year.The age old harvest festival like Mehregan is celebrated in Iran. Jews of Israel also celebrate Sukkot for a week-long harvest festival almost in the same style of MaghBihu.

