IW 3rd Divn Football League SFC finish Group A winners with 2-0 win against Juvenile

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 8 : SFC, Tera Khuraijam Leirak downed Juvenile 2-0 to top Group A and cruise into the semi-final of the 2nd Sh Mani Sharma Memorial 3rd Division Football League Tournament being organised under the aegis of Imphal West District Football Association at PAMYAL Ground, Patsoi.

SFC maintained a fine run securing 4 wins and 1 draw in 5 matches to finish Group A leaders.

NISC, Lairenjam will also join SFC in the semi-final of the competition as they finished Group A runners up with 11 points from 3 wins and 2 draws in 5 matches.

In the last Group A league matches staged today, MSC, Malom sealed a narrow 1-0 win courtesy a goal by Ranjan in the 57th minute to wrap up the league stage with 8 points from 2 wins and 2 draws in 5 matches while SFC managed a 2-0 win against Juvenile riding on goals scored on either half by P Gaichangpu (3′) and Th Chinglemba (54′). MYC, Maharabi will face YUC, Irom Meijrao in the last Group B league match tomorrow at 1.30 pm.