IW DC fetes SHS winners

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 3: A prize distribution ceremony of the first Imphal West district level cleanliness competition was held at Kuranganayani Hall of DC office complex, Lamphelpat today.

The competition is held under Swacchata Hi Seva and began from September 15 and concluded yesterday.

Phayeng Gram Panchayat, Haoreibi Junior High School, CHC Wangoi and Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC), Tabungkhok topped the competition in their respective categories.

Out of 39 Gram Panchayat in Imphal West, Phayeng was declared the cleanest and awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 along with certificate, while Khongampat and Lairenjao Meijrao took the 2nd and 3rd spot receiving a cash prizes of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 with certificates respectively. In Health Centre category, CHC Wangoi won the 1st position (Rs 10,000 cash prize), PHC, Samurou took home the 2nd position (Rs 6,000 cash prize) and PHC Mekola won the 3rd position (Rs 4,000 cash prize) respectively. For the “Water Supply Scheme” (WSS) category, Tabungkhok WSS secured the top spot while Lilong Chajing WSS and Yurembam WSS were placed 2nd and 3rd respectively. The top three in the category were awarded Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 along with certificates.

Speaking at the event, Imphal West DC N Praveen expressed his happiness on declaring Imphal West as ODF (Open Defecation Free) district on September 30.

Saying that the winners of the competition were felicitated from the amount (Rs 1 lakh) contributed by the officers and staff of the District Administration, he added that the competition will be bigger next year. Imphal West DC N Praveen Singh, Adhakshya Imphal West Zilla Parishad, RK Taruni and Up-Adhakshya Ng Bimola attended the event as presidium members.