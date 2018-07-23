IW Dist Subroto Mukherjee Football CT Higher Secondary claim both U-14 and U-17 titles

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 22 : CT Higher Secondary, Mayang Imphal emerged champions of both U-14 and U-17 boys at the 59th Imphal West District Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2018 organised by District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer, Imphal West at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba Higher Secondary School suffered a humiliating 0-5 defeat to CT Higher Secondary School in the U-14 boys final while CT Higher Secondary U-17 team also enjoyed an overwhelming 3-0 win (via penalties) against Little Master Higher Secondary School in the final match. With these wins, the two teams will be representing Imphal West in the upcoming 59th State Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2018.

U-14 boys final

Jetlee of CT Higher secondary continued his fine form in today’s final match as well and struck two goals to hand his team a dominating 5-0 win. Both CT Higher Secondary and Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba Higher Secondary School had a cautious start until Jetlee found the breakthrough in the 25th minute before completing his brace in the 31st minute.

His compatriots, T Sekhar, Y Suraj and M Michael made the best use of their feet and scored one goal each in the 26th, 52nd and the 53rd minute to complete the 5-0 demolition of the Sagoltongba side.

U-17 boys final

Little Master Higher Secondary School and CT Higher Secondary School played out goalless draw during normal time despite many close calls on both ends and the winners were decided via penalty shoot-out.

In the shoot-out, W Olen, L David and Keith Ch slotted home the ball for CT Higher Secondary while none of the Little Master Higher Secondary players register a goal.

The valedictory function of the district level tournament which saw five U-14 teams and seven U-17 teams contested for top honours, was attended by T Phulen Meitei, secretary TRAU; Y Bonny Singh, District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer, Imphal East and Ng Motilal Singh, District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer, Imphal West as dignitaries who also gave away prizes to the winners, CT Higher Secondary School and other participants.