IW Dist Subroto Mukherjee Football tourney Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba Higher Secondary to meet CT Higher Secondary School in U-14 final clash

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 21 : Nong-chup Imphal Sagoltongba Higher Secondary School will face CT Higher Secon-dary School in the U-14 Boys final clash of Imphal West District Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2018 being organised by District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer, Imphal West at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak tomorrow at 7 am. Little Master Higher Secondary will take on CT Higher Secondary School in the final showdown of the U-17 Boys competition tomorrow.

U-14 Boys Competition

The first semi-final match of the U-14 boys competition saw Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba Higher Secondary School thrash Little Master English School by 4-0 goals. The game started on a bang as Md Ijath scored the opener early in the opening minute while Boynao doubled the advantage in the 5th minute. Th Rohen then fired in another goal in the 21st minute to hand Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba side a 3-0 lead till the first half.

Though Little Master showed some resilience in the second half, L John stretched their defence set up in the 44th minute and slotted home the final goal for the Sagoltongba and wrapped up the game 4-0.

The second semi-final was also a very one sided match as CT Higher Secondary rode on T Sekhar’s hattrick to drub Awang Leikinthabi Jr High School by 6-0 goals. T Sekhar was unstoppable today as he hit the opener early in the 2nd minute to hand CT Higher Secondary School a 1-0 lead before completing his hattrick with another two goals that came flying in the 20th and the 23rd minute. His compatriot Jetlee doned the same spirit and flexed his scoring capabilities hitting a brace (15′, 32′) while N Ranjan hit the finisher in the 44th minute and helped CT Higher Secondary demolish the Awang Leikinthabi side by an emphatic 6-0 margin.

U-17 Boys Competition

Little Master Higher Secondary School today saw off Nilmani English School by 1-0 goals to set up final date with CT Higher Secondary School, which trounced HRD Academy, Ghari by a huge 6-0 margin today in another semi-final match.

Y Santosh scored the lone goal for Little Master Higher Secondary School against Nilmani English School late in the 51st minute and it was more than enough for the Samurou side to book the final berth.

In the last semi-final match of the U-17 boys competition, N Lawrence of CT Higher Secondary broke the deadlock in the 16th minute after a sluggish start while Kh Tipu carried on the attack to net the second goal in the 28th minute before Ph Dinesh tapped in the third goal in the 33rd minute. The onslaught continued in the second half as well as the Ghari side showed no sign of return into the game and it were M Sushil (56′), L David (59′) and N George (60′) who stood up to score one goal each and completed the 6-0 rout to book the final berth.