IW Subroto Mukherjee Football tourney to start on July 18

By Our Sports Reporter
IMPHAL, Jul 16 : Imphal West District Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament for U-14 and U-17 boys is all set to kick start at Artificial Truf Ground, Khuman Lampak from July 18 under the aegis of District Youth Affairs and Sports Office, Imphal West.
Altogether 5 teams, Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba Higher Secondary School, Little Master English School, Greenland Academy, Awang Leikinthabi and CT Higher Secondary School will take part in the U-14 boys competition which will be held in knock-out basis. The match fixture of the competition is given below.
The U-17 boys competition on the other hand will see 7 strong contenders namely, Model Higher Secondary School, Little Master English Higher Secondary School, Nilmani English School, HRD, Konjeng Leikai High School, Comprehensive Concept School and CT Higher Secondary School.
Meanwhile, Y Ibungoh Singh, T Premjit Singh, K Ajitkumar and Y Hemanta were named as officials who will conduct the matches of the said competition.

