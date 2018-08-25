IWDCA office inaugurated

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 24 : The office of Imphal West District Chess Association was inaugurated by Sapam Kunjakeshor Singh, former MLA at Uripok Huidrom Leikai today at 9 am and the office bearers of the association for the term 2018-2021 were also announced on the occasion.

S Kunjakeshor was named as president of the association while H Devkumar and H Budharanjan were named vice presidents of the association. RK Bhogen will hold the post of secretary while I Sanajaoba Singh was named for the lone post of treasurer. Other office bearers include S Premjit Singh, Y Dhanabir Singh and O Binoy Singh as joint secretaries; and RK Sanajaoba, E Ramananda, T Manikanta, L Premananda and RK Apollosana as executive members.