IWDFA announces district team for 8th Kangleipak Football Trophy

IMPHAL, Mar 6 : Imphal West District Football Association (IWDFA) has named the players short-listed to represent Imphal West in the 8th Kangleipak Trophy (U-17 Boys) Inter District Football Tournament 2019 organised by Kangleipak Students’ Association under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association.

The names of the players selected by the IWDFA technical committee and their respective affiliated units are: Th Senegal, Kh Manimatum, Kh Pravananda, L Alex, M Maichael and Ph Rostam of BMSC; Kh Wangamba of KYC North; L Kishan and L Ajit of WAFA; M Dettol of MSC; Ngoru Semi Moyol of IFA; L Bijen of YAC; L Naresh, P Suraj and L Daniel of NISC; N Ronaldo of SDC; T Sekhar of PAMYAL and O Malemkhomba of MYC.

A press statement of IWDFA also informed all the concerned clubs or units whose players have been selected to report the players to M Deben Singh and Ng Ruhikanta Singh who will be team officials on March 8 at 8 am at PAMYAL, Ground, Patsoi without fail.