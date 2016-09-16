IWDFA women’s football league begins MPSC edge past YWC 3-1

IMPHAL, Sep 15: MPSC scrapped past YWC, Langthabal by a margin of three goals to one in the opening match of the 13th L Sunitibala Devi Memorial Senior Women’s football league organised by IWDFA today at SKYC ground, Awang Sekmai.

MPSC dominated possession right from the beginning. Ng Bala put the police side in the early lead as she netted the opener in the 7th minute.

K Roja scored twice in the 35th and 45th minute to complete the scoring for MPSC.

S Rina Roy of YWC reduced the margin as she booted in a goal in the stoppage time.

Earlier, A Oken Singh, social activist; Kh Salendra Singh, chairperson of Sekmai Nagar Panchayat and S Sanatomba Singh, president of IWDFA attended the opening ceremony of the tournament as chief guest, guest of honour and president respectively.