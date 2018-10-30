IWSC thanks

Imphal, Oct 29: Imphal West Students’ Club (IWSC) has lauded Minister Nemcha Kipgen for handing over a wheelchair to one Chingakham Samungou of Khumbong bazar who has been bed ridden following an unfortunate accident.

The wheelchair was handed over to Samungou’s wife at their quarter at Lamphel.

A press release issued by the secretary of IWSC mentioned that Samungou (who has been bed ridden for 6 years) and his family members had been trying without success to avail such aids from the State Government side.

It was only after the news reached Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen, through The Sangai Express, that Samungou and his family members received a ray of hope, it added.

The association continued that the wheelchair was provided by Nemcha from the Chief Ministergi Sotharabasingi Tengbang scheme and added that the Minister even assured to provide financial aid to Samungou as well.

IWSC further expressed profound gratitude to Minister Nemcha Kipgen and The Sangai Express.