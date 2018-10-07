JAC bats for Bill on mob lynching

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 6: JAC Against the Mob Lynching of Md Farooque Khan @ Furkhan of Lilong Haoreibi Mayai Leikai at Tharoijam, Lamshang AC, Manipur on September 13 has drawn the attention of the State Government to convert “The Manipur Protection from Mob Violence Ordinance 2018” into Bill and passed in the State Assembly.

The JAC also urged the authorities concerned to expedite the process of submitting charge sheet in the lynching of Farooque while lauding the State Government for approving the “The Manipur Protection from Mob Violence Ordinance 2018” recently.

Addressing a press meet held today at the JAC office at Lilong Haoreibi Mayai Leikai, its convenor MA Zabbar exhorted the State Government that the ordinance which was recently approved by the State Cabinet be produced at the Assembly and passed it as law.

He pointed out that there have been several cases of mob lynching, mob justice and mob violence in the State and many have been killed while houses and properties of many destroyed.

He reminded that there have been an incident in which a man was imprisoned for several years on the charge of killing his wife. His house was vandalized by a mob and later the same wife was found alive and married to another man somewhere after he finished his jail term for murder that doesn’t even took place.

Expressing deep concern that mob lynching have serious toll on harmony among the various communities residing in the State, the convenor exuded confidence that such unwanted incidents and injustices against human will be able to minimize to a great extent when the ordinance is passed as Bill and implemented properly.

He appealed the authorities concerned to award befitting punishment to the individuals involved in the Tharoijam incident in which Farooque was lynched, by expediting the chargesheet submission of the case at the earliest.