JAC calls 24 hrs bandh

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 29: The JAC formed in connection with the brutal killing of Pukhrihongbam Memi who was found murdered and stuffed inside a sack, has called a 24 hour all Manipur bandh from tomorrow midnight till the midnight of August 31.

A press release issued by the convenor of the JAC stated that the decision comes following the failure of the State Government to provide any positive response regarding the demands of the JAC till date.

It also appealed to all the CSOs, Meira Paibis, clubs and the people to extend support and cooperation to the bandh.

The JAC warned that if the State Government still fails to heed the demand of the JAC, it will have to bear the responsibility for any unwanted incidents which might occur in the future.

Religious ceremonies, water and electricity services and medical emergencies etc will be exempted from the bandh, it added.