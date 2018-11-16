JAC demands

IMPHAL, Nov 15: The JAC constituted against the unnatural death of a juvenile at the Takyelpat Juv enile Home on November 13 has asked the State Government to institute an enquiry by an independent body into the unnatural death within 48 hours.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club here today, JAC convenor Md Abdul Latif said that post mortem of the deceased should be done in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and the whole process should videographed.

But the Government must first institute an enquiry by an independent body before conducting post mortem, he said.

Md Abdul said that the JAC held a meeting at Irong Khunou Idiga Lampak yesterday and resolved to launch intense agitation in association civil society organisations if their demands are not fulfilled within 48 hours.

The JAC convenor also informed that they submitted a memorandum highlighting the same demands to the Chief Minister yesterday.

Saying that the deceased juvenile had no suicidal tendency, Md Abdul expressed strong suspicion that the boy was killed inside the juvenile (observation) home.

He said that there were ‘blunt’ marks on the hands, legs and other body parts of the deceased which evoked strong suspicion of murder rather than suicide.