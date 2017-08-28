JAC demands action against con man

IMPHAL, Aug 27: Joint Action Committee SSB/ BSF Langol, has appealed to the State Government to launch necessary investigation against one Ch Manoranjan, who disguised himself as the Advisor of Internal Security, Ministry of Home Affairs, North East Region, and vanished after allegedly collecting a huge sum of money from aspiring candidates on the pretext of providing jobs.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, the JAC’s convenor Ch Birendra said that the JAC has submitted a complaint to the Chief Minister to launch necessary investigation regarding the SSB/ BSF Constable CD Appointment process, which was taken up by Chaganmayum Manoranjan s/o Ch Brajakishor of Pishumthong Ningom Leirak, who is also a resident of Langol Housing Complex quarters.

He accused Manoranjan of collecting huge sums of money, ranging from Rs one and a half lakh to three lakh, from 723 youths, starting from the year 2013 upto 2016.

Manoranjan collected the money by disguising himself as the Advisor of Internal Security, Ministry of Home Affairs, North East Region and also claimed that he was authorized and sent by the Ministry and the SSB/ Paramilitary force to take up pre-recruitment process.

Birendra further said that Manoranjan issued identity cards for pre-recruitment training and other formalities.

However, towards the end of March, 2016, Manoranjan left his Langol Housing Complex quarter and fled to Delhi without notifying the candidates.

His whereabouts is still unknown, Birendra added.