JAC demands justice for ‘murdered’ woman

Our Correspondent

BISHNUPUR, Jul 6: After a woman identified as Kiyam (O) Ibemhal Devi (68) was found dead under suspicious circumstance inside her house yesterday at Okshongbung Leikai under Bishnupur district, JAC formed in connection with the alleged murder has held a protest rally and submitted a memorandum to Moirang Police OC today demanding arrest of the ‘murderers’ at the earliest.

Placard which read as “We condemned the murder of Ibemhal”, “Justice for Ibemhal”, “Nab the murderer” were used in the public rally.

Speaking to media persons at the rally, Kiyam (O) Surmala Devi, daughter-in-law of the deceased woman stated that she was not at home during the incident. She was attending a ritual ceremony at her maternal home and came to know of the death at around 2 pm yesterday, she said.

She claimed that a few days ago they received a sum of Rs 1,30,000 through committee (Marup) and was kept inside the Godrej almirah. The money along with a gold chain belonged to her child was found missing after the incident.

All the household items were strewn all over the place which indicates that the culprit barged in taking advantage of her lone mother-in-law in the house, she said.

JAC convenor Hemam Kiranjit Singh cautioned authorities concerned of intense agitations if they failed to nab the culprits before shraddha of the deceased.