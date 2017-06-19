JAC demands proof

The JAC against the suspension of Dr L Subhaschandra Singh has condemned the suspension of the doctor on charges of corruption and has demanded the authority concerned to provide proof of the allegations before the JAC and the public.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, the JAC’s president, M Thaba Devi said that D Subhaschandra has worked immensely for the poor and sick people of Thoubal and the surrounding areas who cannot afford treatment at expensive hospitals.

Expressing doubt regarding the suspension process, she said Dr Subhaschandra seems to have been singled out as a scapegoat.

She further demanded the authority concerned as well as the Department to produce proof (s) of the charges levelled against the doctor and threatened to launch intense agitation in collaboration with various CSOs in case the authorities fail to do so.