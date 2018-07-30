JAC denounces Govt’s 7th Pay order

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 29: The JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO has denounced the order issued by the State Government yesterday in connection with implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission with respect to State Government employees and pensioners.

Speaking to media persons this afternoon, JAC secretary general Laitonjam Biken said that the JAC and the State Government may hold dialogue provided the warrant of arrest and show cause notice served to JAC functionaries are withdrawn.

Nonetheless, he maintained that the 7th Pay together with arrears should be implemented with effect from April 1, 2016 on fitment factor 3.68.

Biken said that the order issued by the Finance Department (Pay Implementation Cell) was deliberated at length at a joint meeting of the JAC’s consultative committee, advisory board and executive council with consultative committee chairman Soraisam Keshoram in the chair this morning.

Apart from denouncing the order, the meeting adopted three resolutions.

The meeting resolved to urge the Government to implement the 7th Pay together with arrears with effect from April 1, 2016 on fitment factor 3.68 in place of the Government’s decision to implement 7th notionally with effect from the same date on fitment factor 2.57.

The second resolution says that the JAC would urge the Government to withdraw the show cause notice and warrant of arrest issued against JAC functionaries on March 24 and March 26 this year and also to pave way for democratic negotiation.

The meeting further resolved to urge the Government to translate its 22-points charter of demands into action which also included implementation of the 7th Pay.

The JAC’s demand for implementation of the 7th Pay together with arrears from April 1, 2016 is not only for Grade III and Grade IV employees but it also covers MCS, MPS, MFS, non-cadre officers, teachers, labourers, pensioners and family pensioners, Biken said. The mode of payment of arrears may be negotiated between the JAC and the Government. But the Government’s decision to provide the 7th Pay benefits actually from April 1, 2020 is unacceptable to the JAC, he said. Saying that the Government is unable to provide a white paper on their claim that implementation of 7th Pay would require additional fund of Rs 1400 crore annually, the JAC secretary general maintained that the amount of Rs 35,000 crore reflected in the 14th Finance Commission’s award and the grant-in-aid amount of Rs 10,227 crore were sufficient to implement the 7th Pay if the Government was sincere enough.

Even before BJP came to power in the State, the party’s Vision Document released ahead of the last Assembly election promised that 7th Pay would be implemented in the State if the party is elected to power. Moreover, BJP’s executive council meeting adopted a resolution to implement the 7th Pay in toto, Biken reminded.

Apart from marginalising the employees’ legitimate demand, the Government has been following a divide and rule policy among the employees, he alleged.

Even as a copy of the JAC’s 22-points charter of demands was sent to the Prime Minister’s Office twice on March 8 and June 21 this year, not a single acknowledgement has been received so far, he said while condemning the indifferent attitude of the PMO.

He further appealed to all employees to extend physical as well as financial support to the JAC so as to ensure that the demand for implementation of the 7th Pay with arrears with effect from April 1, 2016 on fitment factor 3.68 is achieved.