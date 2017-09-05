JAC formed, stir lined up

IMPHAL, Sep 4: With the constitution of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) in connection with the controversial death of Tanu, a series of agitation has been lined up.

The JAC was formed after a meeting was held today at Sagolband Tera Khamnam Leirak, Sadokpam Leikai where representatives of different civil society organisations were also present. Notably, Taorem Ningol Oinam Ongbi Tanu was found hung to death at Thanga Karang on September 2.

In connection with the death, Tanu’s husband Oinam Chandrababu was pulled up by police.

The meeting resolved that police should carry out a thorough investigation into the suspicious death and submit necessary charge-sheet promptly.

It further decided not to claim the corpse of Tanu until the JAC strikes an agreement with the Government.