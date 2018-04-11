JAC intensifies stir

IMPHAL, Apr 10: With employees of SCERT office, Lamphelpat and State Academy of Training, Takyelpat responding to their call not to step into their respective offices, the JAC of AMGEO and AMTUC has intensified their indefinite cease work strike.

Rather than going into their office rooms, employees of SCERT and the State Academy locked their offices and sat in front of their office gates thereby severely affecting the normal functioning of the two offices, informed a source.

Meanwhile, the JAC has blamed the State Government for the ongoing indefinite cease work strike.

Questioning about the money awarded by the 14th Finance Commission for the period 2015-16 to 2019-20, the JAC has rejected the State Government’s appeal to wait for the 15th Finance Commission’s award which would come into effect from 2020-21.

The ongoing indefinite cease work strike was launched since March 22 demanding implementation of the 7th Pay.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Secretariat Services Association (MSSA) too has already announced that they would take mass casual leave on April 13 which would be followed by a series of agitation in pursuit of the same demand.