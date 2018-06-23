JAC members evade cops

IMPHAL, Jun 22: Imphal East district police personnel unsuccessfully tried to arrest some executive members of the Joint Administrative Council (JAC) of All Manipur Trade Unions’ Council (AMTUC) and All Manipur Govt Employees’ Organisation (AMGEO) from ZEO and SDO office complex at Porompat today afternoon.

According to a reliable source, some executive members of JAC AMTUC and AMGEO went to mobilize the employees of the ZEO and SDO office for the cease work strike during office hours today.

On getting information, a team of Porompat PS and a team of Imphal East district police rushed to the spot to arrest the JAC members.

Some of the employees present at the SDO office said that the JAC members left the office complex just before the police personnel arrived.

There is no report of any arrest made by the police team, the source added.

On the other hand, employees of the Forest Department HQ staged a cease work protest demonstration in the office building demanding implementation of 7th Pay in the State for the Government employees and pensioners. Similar protests were also staged at various Government offices located at Lamphelpat Imphal West.