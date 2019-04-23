JAC protests

IMPHAL, Apr 23: Demanding arrest of culprits involved in the murder of Phijam Mohendro Singh of Takyel Kolom Leikai, Imphal West, the JAC formed in connection with the murder case along with the locals and womenfolk of Takyel Kolom Leikai staged a sit-in at the said locality today.

Speaking to The Sangai Express, the JAC’s convener L Kanta informed that the corpse of the victim will not be claimed until the culprits involved in the murder are arrested.

He said that some of the JAC members met Chief Minister N Biren yesterday in the CM Secretariat and submitted a memorandum comprising two main points/demands to be fulfilled by the Government.

The demands include the arrest of the culprits and awarding befitting punishment to the same besides taking appropriate steps to provide a sustainable source of livelihood to the family of the deceased.

It also demanded the Government to take up appropriate steps to minimize killings/murders in the State in future.

Meanwhile, police have conveyed to the JAC that a person has been arrested in connection with the murder of Mohendro, according to the convenor.

However, he asserted that the JAC will not claim the dead body until an official statement has been made by the Government on the arrest of the culprits.

Mention may be made that 46 year old Mohendro, son of (Late) Ph Nodiyachand was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Tamphagei Mamang Yarou Bamdiar on April 21 last.