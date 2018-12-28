JAC rally calls for release of abducted worker

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Dec 27: Six days after a grader machine driver engaged in road construction works at Chura-Singngat road was abducted by suspected armed men, reportedly for ransom, a JAC formed in connection with the case today organised a rally demanding that the State Government secure his release by tomorrow.

Kai Reuben, a motor grader operator (driver) engaged in road construction between Churachandpur and Singngat undertaken by special contractor T. Lala went missing around 11.30 am of December 21, 2018 from their worksite about 20 kms from Churachandpur police station, in between S Munhoih and Panglian villages, Singngat sub-division.

According to the JAC, a monetary demand to the tune of Rs 60,00,000 (Rupees sixty lakh) was made to the contractor in return for his safe release.

With the abduction already clocking six days, a public rally organised from KaiReuben’s village in Mata till the DC office at Tuibong today urged the Chief Minister to make an all-out effort to secure his safe release from the custody of his captors.

The rallyists in their memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister said, ‘it has been six days since Mr Kai Reuben has been taken into captivity and his family members have been deprived of proper food and rest due to safety concerns. The physical and mental agony they are going through is beyond description. The kidnapping is most disturbing not only to the family of Mr Kai Reuben but to the people of Mata-Lingsiphai area as they have witnessed several such cases during the last couple of years. Moreover, there seems to be lack of concern on the part of the Government to secure Mr Kai Reuben’s safe release.’

The memo also said lack of progress and concrete action to resolve the case has forced the public of Mata-Lingsiphai area to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to explore all possible means to secure the safe release of Kai Reuben from the clutches of his kidnappers.

It further pronounced their intention to launch all forms of agitation if the Government fails to secure Kai Reuben’s release by 2 pm of December 28, 2018.

The Zillai Churachandpur District and ZSF GHQ have already made similar calls to the Government as well as on the abductors /kidnappers to show mercy and compassion in tune with the festive season and release Kai Reuben immediately on humanitarian ground.

The incident, according to the student bodies, has deprived the family of Kai Reuben a peaceful and joyous Christmas, caused much misery to the contractor and a sense of rage to the people of the district. They have also condemned the practise of kidnapping for ransom by various insurgent and fringe groups in the district of Churachandpur and unequivocally made it known that they reject the payment of ransoms to secure the release of kidnapped person(s).

‘The alarming incidence of kidnapping is of grave concern, and poses a serious threat to public peace and tranquillity. If it remains unchecked, it portends demonic proportions to which our society is hurtling to, with the possibility of breaking the vitals of our social fabric,’ it said.