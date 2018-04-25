JAC rejects BJP’s resolution on 7th Pay

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 24: The JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO has today rejected the resolution taken by the BJP State unit’s executive committee on the implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission with respect to State Government employees and pensioners after looking into all the financial aspects and other details by constituting a committee of 2/3 experts.

However, the JAC welcomed the spirit of the political party’s State executive council meeting to work for implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Addressing a press meet held today at a location in Imphal, the JAC’s general secretary L Biken Singh asserted that an emergency executive council meeting of the JAC held today rejected the matter of constituting an expert committee to look into all the aspects and other details before implementing the 7th Pay.

He termed the matter of forming an expert committee again as another delaying tactics of the State Government.

The Government no longer needs to form any expert committee again and repeatedly look into different aspects and other details in connection with the implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission’s recommendation in the State as a fitment committee comprising experts from various fields/trades is already there and the committee has already completed all the necessary assessment.

The authorities concerned had already informed the JAC about completion of all the necessary assessment work and the matter has been only awaiting a political decision of the Government, Biken added.

Informing that the Government had also taken three months’ time in the past for preparing the report of the Fitment Committee and another three months in assessing its finalized report, the general secretary regretted that the Chief Minister rejected the JAC’s approach to meet him (CM) thrice in the past.

Later, the Government sent an official letter asking the JAC to meet with the Chief Secretary on April 19 last. However, the JAC turned down the invitation as it failed to meet the conditions laid down by the JAC. It was categorically informed that the warrant of arrests issued against the JAC members as well as the show cause notice served to the general secretary should be withdrawn first.

Maintaining that the Government is a coalition Government comprising of several political parties, he asked whether separate resolutions/decisions regarding the implementation of the recommendation of the 7th Pay will be taken for each political party.

He further asked the Government how much longer it will keep on playing delaying tactics in giving the fundamental rights of its employees and pay equitable with those enjoyed their counterparts of other States.

It may be mentioned that CM Biren during a function held on April 22 last conveyed that the State Government will work to implement the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission with respect to State Government employees and pensioners, in concurrence with the BJP State unit’s executive committee meeting resolution.

He also stated that a committee of 2/3 experts would be first constituted to look into all the financial aspects and other details before implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.