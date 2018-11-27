JAC threatens to resume stir

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 26: The JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO has warned the State Govern-ment of resuming its agita- tion, including two days’ mass casual leave if the Government fails to translate the assurance given by the Chief Minister into action on or before Christmas.

The JAC has also urged the State Government to highlight the financial liabilities incurred during the period of the 14th Finance Commission to the 15th Finance Commission team when the team comes to the State on November 29.

It further pointed out that the fund/resource for giving 7th Central Pay was included in the grant-in aid section of the 14th Finance Commission.

Addressing a press meet held today at a location in Imphal West district, the JAC’s secretary general L Biken Singh lamented that the State Government has been playing delaying tactics with regard to the assu- rance it gave on the demand for implementing the 7th Pay.

He stated that the CM had assured the JAC’s delegates/representatives of reviewing the State Government’s order for imple- mentation of the 7th Pay which was issued on July 28 this year.

The JAC opposes the said order as it (the order) said that the salary for the State Government’s employees will be given on pre-revised scale with effect from April 1, 2019 while the 7th Central Pay will be given with effect from April 1, 2020.

Further explaining that the main demands of the JAC includes giving 7th Central Pay Commission along with arrears to the State Government’s employees with effect from April 1, 2016, Biken pointed out that the order issued by the State Government on July 28 was not accepted by the JAC.

He also said that the JAC considers the pre-revised scale of State Government’s employees as mentioned in the July 28 order as 6th Pay Commission rate and not that of the 7th Pay.

Pointing out that many of the States including Assam and Tripura which get relatively lesser grant-in-aid (for non-plan revenue deficit grant) in the 14th Finance Commission have given 7th Central Pay to their employees, the general secretary went on to ask as to why the State Government is unable to implement the 7th Central Pay in the State till date.