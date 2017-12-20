Imphal, Dec 19: The JAC Against the Brutal Killing of Yumnam Delibala Chanu held a protest meeting at Dibong Makha Leikai and along with its convenor Hamom Dhoni Meetei, Echel Club Dibong and the public, the JAC took several resolutions this afternoon while condemning the murder.

As one of the resolutions, the JAC had drawn the attention of the Government and asked for help for the victim’s family. It also demanded a swift action to nab the culprit and give rigorous punishment. Otherwise, the JAC warned it would take up extreme measures until justice is delivered.