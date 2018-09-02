Jadonang Martyr’s Cup 2018 Huge wins for Karuangmuan Thunderbolt, Liangmei BYF

Our Correspondent

NONEY, Sep 1 : Today’s matches of the ongoing Jadonang Martyr’s Cup 2018 organised at Longmai Common Ground, Noney saw Nungtek Youth Club get a walk over while Karuangmuan Thunderbolt and Liangmei BYF registered 3-0 and 4-0 win over their respective rivals.

Nungtek Youth Club were awarded a walk over as Khoupum Shillong team failed to comply with tournament conduct rules.

The second match of the day saw Namgaijang Rongmei Youth Club suffer a 0-3 loss in the hands of Karuangmuan Thunderbolt. Tiehuilung scored a brace while Julien Kushing netted a single to help Karuangmuan Thunderbolt post a 3-0 win today.

The third match witnessed Liangmei BYF notched up a 4-0 win over Gaidimjang FC with Mairingbou Chawang hitting a hattrick and Widinthiubou scoring a goal.