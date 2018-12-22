Jail SP refutes Advocate’s version

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 21: The Superintendent of Police of Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa, S Touthang, has clarified that the Advocate Shreeji Bhavsar, counsel of Kishorchandra Wangkhem, who is detained under NSA, at Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa, came to the jail yesterday but left early while formalities like entry of names, sorting out prisoners from their sectors etc were being conducted.

The SP informed that Kishorchandra’s wife, Ranjita, and her brother met Kishorchandra after completion of the formalities as can be seen in the jail interview register.

The SP also said that Ranjita and her brother took the Vakalatnama signed by Kishorchandra with them and added that the application requesting for signature of Kishorchandra on the Vakalatnama was signed by Ranjita.

Stating that all sectors inside the prison are provided local news papers namely The Sangai Express (Manipuri), Poknapham, Hueiyen Lanpao and National papers namely Telegraph, the Jail SP explained that pen and paper are provided as per request of the inmates only as pens have been used as weapons in the past by prisoners and provocative materials have been written and sent out of jail in the past.

The SP explained that those who request for pen and writing materials are provided the said materials after proper confirmation.

There is a library inside the jail premises with a good number of books and the facility is open to all inmates. Many of the interested inmates avail this facility.

On the other hand, the jail SP informed that NSA detainees are provided wooden cots and blankets as per rules and entitlement and added that NSA has its own diet scale and menu prescribed by the Government.

As such all these facts clearly show that the allegations by Advocate Shreeji Bhavsar are false and baseless, the SP clarified and added that all these can be confirmed from the prison authorities.

Th SP also appealed to all not to hurl false allegations against the jail authorities in the future.