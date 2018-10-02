Jangmol FC, RNU post wins in Night Tourney

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Oct 1: Jangmol FC, RNU and Milui FC registered win in their respective matches at the ongoing 2 nd Edition of Kuki Football Academy Open Night Football Tournament at D. Phaihel village Kangpokpi District today.

In the ninth match of the tournament, Jangmol FC edged past L Khengjang Youth Club 3-2 with goals from Paocha (3′) and Laljang (5′, 33′) while Bitaden scored for L. Khangjang YC in the 16th and 58th minute.

The tenth match witnessed a 1-1 draw between Chalwa Youth Club and Gangpikon Youth Club. Ngamgoumang scored for Chalwa side in the 8th minute while Demminlen scored for Gangpikon in the 37th minute.

The eleventh match also witnessed similar draw between Jingvalpa FC and Emilie FC while Jingvalpa scored for Jingvalpa FC in the 29 th minute, Boisem scored for Emilie FC in the 55th minute. In the twelfth match, RNU overcame Japhal Leimakhong 2-1. Kunal (8′) and Mangminlen(27′) scored for RNU while Seigunthang scored for Japhal Leimakhong in the 9th minute. Milui FC thrashed Golngai Lom FC 4-0 in the thirteenth match. Paolenlal put in all the four goals for Milui FC in the 12th , 53rd , 60th and 62nd minute respectively.