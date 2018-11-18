Jarnail moots bigger MIT

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 17: Manipur University Administrator Jarnail Singh has mooted the idea of expanding Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT) and strengthening the institute by opening more branches.

He also expressed keen desire to shift the institute towards Manipur University and set up a bigger campus apart from assuring that he will discuss the matter with higher authorities.

Speaking as the chief guest during the valedictory function of MIT Week 2018 (the annual event of the institute), Jarnail Singh highlighted his association with MIT while he was holding the post of Chief Secretary in the State.

He informed that MIT was formerly called Government College of Techno- logy and he, along with the then Manipur University’s VC Dr Ng Bijoy, discussed and came up with the institute’s present name after the institute became a constituent college of the university on October 13, 2005.

Claiming that he was an engineer by profession before he got selected as an IAS officer, he likened engineering profession to a broad highway and explained that people in the profession have ample scope for shifting to other professions/trades later.

The mental make-up and personality development of an engineering student is relatively better than students from other profes- sional courses due to their engagement in varied activities while pursuing their course, he claimed.

Stating that many European countries as well as the United States, offer free education for MTech (MS in European countries) courses, Jarnail Singh asked all the interested students not to think of being confined only in the State and encouraged them to reap the benefits of such global opportunities.

He opined that studying abroad will provide ample opportunities in the end and further expressed his keen desire to lecture and interact in this aspect at the institute someday.

The MU Administrator then asked the students to work hard, saying that one can achieve his/her wish/aspiration if pursued with hardwork and dedication.

He also appreciated the students of MIT for engaging in extracurricular activities which are conducted in the institute.

The function was also attended by MIT Principal RK Hemkumar Singh and faculty Dr N Basanta Singh as the president and guest of honour.

Distribution of the prizes to the winners of different sport events organized during the MIT week also marked the main event of the function.