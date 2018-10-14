Jarnail Singh begins task of restoring normalcy at MU

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 13: After taking charge as the Administrator of Manipur University yesterday, Jarnail Singh met the former VC i/c of the university Prof K Yugindro as well as repre-sentatives of MUTA, MUSA and MUSU today.

On the other hand, Chief Minister N Biren Singh also met representatives of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA today. Representatives of six students’ organisations namely AMSU, DESAM, KSA, MSF, AIMS and SUK, also met the CM today evening to discuss ways for bringing normalcy to the university.

According to a source, Jarnail Singh met the representatives of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA at his official residence inside 2nd Mani-pur Rifles campus at around 1 pm today. The meeting which lasted till 2.30 pm deliberated on various approa- ches and means to bring back normalcy to the university.

The new Administrator also laid out his plans and discussed them minutely with the representatives, the source added.

Informing that Jarnail Singh also met Prof K Yu-gindro who served as VC in-charge for a brief period, the source explained that Jarnail asked Yugindro about the five Professors he (Yugindro) suspended while in office.

However, it is not known exactly what Prof Yugindro replied, the source added.

On the other hand, Chief Minister N Biren Singh also met representatives of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA at the CM Secretariat and discussed about the present situation of Manipur University.

The source informed that during the meeting, MUSU, MUTA and MUSA demanded the CM to make arrangements for unconditional and immediate release of the arrested students and teachers of the university to which the CM explained about the difficulties in releasing the arrested individuals unconditionally until and unless the one who lodged the FIR, Prof Yugindro himself withdraws the said FIR. However, the CM assured to look into whatever he can do to fulfil the demands of the people, the source added.

The source continued that later in the evening, the CM also met the representatives of DESAM, AMSU, AIMS, SUK, MSF and KSA and discussed about the prospect of bringing the university issue to an end.