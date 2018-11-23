Jarnail Singh gives statement, cross-examined

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 22: As directed in its November 15 sitting, Manipur University Administrator and Deputy Registrar (Purchase Officer) submitted their statements to the independent enquiry commission comprising of former acting Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court T Nandakumar and former VC of Tezpur University Prof MK Choudhary today.

After Jarnail Singh submitted his statements in the form of affidavit, he was cross-examined at Classic Hotel by the counsels representing MUTA and MUSU about the conditions of MU before and after he took over as the Administrator.

Deputy Registrar (Purchase Officer) RK Joteen too submitted his statement in the form of affidavit but he was spared from cross-examination due to time constraint.

Nonetheless, the enquiry commission has fixed November 28 for cross-exami- nation of RK Joteen by the counsels of MUTA and MUSU.

Jarnail Singh was the 15th person who had submitted statements to the enquiry commission. Those who had already given their statements included MUSU president M Dayaman, general secretary Laishram Kennedy, MUTA president Prof I Tomba, Prof Amar Yumnam and MUSA president Soraisam Jibankumar.

During the previous sitting, the counsels of MU community were asked to recommend a neutral person (expert) who would assist the commission in the physical verification of the works and materials supplied when Prof AP Pandey was the VC for opening 20 smart classes but the counsels have not yet named anyone.

Meanwhile, the enquiry commission has written to MANITRON to give names of two experts. Other members who would take part in the physical verification have been already determined. Although the enquiry commission summoned Prof AP Pandey repeatedly, Prof Pandey has neither appeared before the commission nor submitted any statement so far.