IMPHAL, Jan 27: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has appointed former Chief Secretary Jarnail Singh as Chairman of the State Monitoring Committee for Solid Waste Management.

The NGT issued an order to this effect on January 16.

The order also instructed Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to take up necessary measures so as to avoid disposal of municipal wastes, plastics and plastic bottles in rivers, lakes, ponds and drains.

Notably, Jarnail Singh is currently serving as Administrator of Manipur University.