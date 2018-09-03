Jarnail’s ‘My Tryst With Manipur’ released

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 2: ‘My Tryst With Manipur’, a memoir written by former Chief Secretary Jarnail Singh was released today at the Sangai Hall, Hotel Imphal here.

The book published by Konark Publisher, New Delhi was released by Jarnail Singh’s father-in-law S Adani of Punanamei village.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar, PHE Minister L Dikho, MLA Y Surchandra and Imphal Free Press Editor Pradip Phanjoubam attended as presidium members of the book release function while numerous invitees thronged the venue.

Born in Punjab, Jarnail Singh was an IAS officer of Manipur-Tripura cadre. He was posted in Manipur for many years and he went on to become the State’s Chief Secretary from 2004 to 2008.

His book ‘My Tryst With Manipur’ is a memoir and a narrative of his experiences in Manipur.

Speakers who addressed the gathering spoke about the book as well as about certain remarkable works executed by the author when he was posted in the State as an IAS officer.