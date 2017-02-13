Javadekar puts blockade onus on State Govt

IMPHAL, Feb 12 : Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Prakash Javadekar has stated that the protracted issue of UNC’s economic blockade could not be resolved as the 17,000 paramilitary forces sent by the Centre have been confined to the barracks at the behest of the State Government.

He was speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony of BJP candidate in Langthabal AC Okram Joy at Kakwa Moirangpokpa premises today.

If the State Government can feel the misery of the masses, it should work sincerely to get the economic blockade lifted.

In case the economic blockade is not lifted within the next couple of days, the Central Government would start airlifting supplies to the State in order to address the plight of the people, Prakash Javadekar said.

BJP Manipur Pradesh general secretary Th Biswajit asserted that the Congress Legislature Party’s decision to urge the Centre’s BJP Government to declare the United Naga Council (UNC) as an unlawful organisation has testified that BJP never works together with the UNC.

BJP Manipur in-charge Prahlad Singh Patel, former Chief Minister Radhabinod Koijam, BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda, BJP State election management committee convenor Th Chaoba and BJP candidate O Joy too participated in the flag hoisting ceremony.