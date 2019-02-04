Jayanta says yes to anti-CAB signature

IMPHAL, Feb 3: L Jayantakumar who is Health and Family Welfare Minister in the coalition Government led by the BJP has assured to append his signature on a declaration that he opposes the CAB 2016 fully.

Jayantakumar gave this assurance to a group of Meira Paibis belonging to Kwakeithel Akham Leikai who came to his house this evening to collect his signature.

It is said that signatures of other MLAs would be collected and sent to Government of India with the declaration.