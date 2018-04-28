Jayantakr meets Union Ministers

IMPHAL, Apr 27: Health & Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar separately met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, Union Minister of State for Culture (Independent charge) Dr Mahesh Sharma and Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent charge) Sripad Yesso Naik and talked about implementation of additional development programmes in the State.

Speaking to The Sangai Express over telephone, L Jayantakumar who is currently stationed at Delhi said that he has been asking the Union Government to sanction additional funds for departments of which he is in-charge.

He met Dr Mahesh Sharma yesterday and presented proposals for three projects. The proposals pertained to Manipur University of Culture, Tagore Cultural Complex which would be constructed at Thanga Chaoba Ching and Manipur Film City. A letter written by Chief Minister N Biren which authenticated the proposals was also given to Dr Mahesh who appreciated the proposals and assured necessary financial assistance, Jayantakumar conveyed.

Jayantakumar invited the Union Minister of State for Culture (Independent charge) to visit Manipur in the second week of May and make a direct assessment of the State’s art and culture elements which need further development.

Dr Mahesh assured that he would certainly come to Manipur. L Jayantakumar met Sripad Yesso Naik yesterday and urged the latter to sanction funds required for taking up different projects in the State. He held another meeting with JP Nadda today and sought funds required for improving the State’s health care facilities. Jayantakumar claimed that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already started processing some of the projects proposed by the State Government. He is being accompanied by some officials of Art and Culture, AYUSH and Health Department.