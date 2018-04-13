JCILPS bans non-local vendors at Ima Keithels

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 12: The Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) has banned non-local vendors from plying any trade at Khwairamband Ima Keithels as well as on the streets of Khwairamband.

Speaking to media persons at their Sega Road, Konjeng Hazari Leikai office today, JCILPS Women Wing convenor Samjetsabam Memcha said that a team of the women wing went to some areas of Khwairamband Keithel and they came across increased number of non-local male vendors among local women vendors.

Transgression and incursion by non-local male vendors is a serious threat to the identity of Ima Keithels which are known world wide for its women exclusiveness, Memcha said.

Moreover, a large number of non-local vendors have been found occupying many streets of Khwairamband without any restriction and many of them do not possess any valid identification document.

On checking identification documents of non-local vendors, some of them were found in possession of ‘consideration note’ given by Traffic Control Police.

Some non-local people are in possession of Aadhaar cards issued in Manipur even though they came from Bihar. The authenticity of their Aadhaar cards is also questionable, Memcha said.

Just as they are keenly interested in laying foundation stones and inauguration of projects/buildings, the Government must work sincerely to pass and enforce a Bill at the earliest which can effectively protect the indigenous people of the State from the onslaught of incessant influx, Memcha demanded.