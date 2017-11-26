JCILPS convenes public convention on Dec 1 “JCILPS has talked with the UNC and civil organisations of Churachandpur and most of them have agreed in-principle to enforce ILPS or a similar mechanism in the State”

IMPHAL, Nov 25: Catego-rically stating that the time given to the State Govern-ment to consult civil society organisations of both the hills and the valley to table a new Bill which can effectively protect indigenous people from the onslaught of ince-ssant influx has expired, the JCILPS has announced that a public convention would be held on December 1 to dis-cuss about the next phase of protest movement.

Speaking to media persons at their Sega Road, Konjeng Hazari Leikai office today, JCILPS con- venor Arjun Telheiba said that the State Government was asked through media on November 8 to consult CSOs of both the hills and valley by November 25 with regard to drafting of a new Bill but there has been no response from the State Government.

The State Government was also asked to table the draft Bill by November 30 so that people can study it.

During its initial days, the incumbent Government assured that it would pass a new Bill and all efforts would be made to bring a consensus on the issue. Since then, the Government has not shown any inclination to fulfil its own assurance, Arjun decried.

JCILPS has no intention to harass general public and students by imposing bandhs and launching protest movements on streets. But it appears that such mass protest movements are now necessary, he said.

With regard to the Bill passed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly but denied consent by the Presi- dent of India, JCILPS has talked with the UNC and civil organisations of Chura-chandpur and most of them have agreed in-principle to enforce ILPS or a similar mechanism in the State, Arjun Telheiba said.

There is also a broad agreement on the need for certain adjustments while drafting a new Bill in view of the separate land laws applied in the valley and hill districts.

Even though people’s trust in the Government to enact a Constitutional safeguard to protect indigenous people from the onslaught of incessant influx has been belied, CSOs of the hills and the valley would go hand in hand this time, said the JCILPS convenor.

A public convention would be held on December 1 and the next phase of agitation would be decided at the convention.

This time the mass movement would not cease until the popular demand is fulfilled, said the convenor while appealing to all the people to support and join the convention.

The venue and time (hour) of the public convention would be informed later, he added.