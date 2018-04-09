JCILPS detains 8 non locals without IDs

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 8: The Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) student wing detained eight non locals without proper ID proofs, from two cruisers coming from Jiribam to Imphal, at Waheng Leikai Jiri parking today.

Speaking to media persons at the JCILPS office at Sega Road Konjeng Hajari Leikai today, its student wing convenor Manjit Sarangthem said that JCIPLS has been urging the parties/firms involved in providing inter-State vehicle services to refrain from bringing in non locals into the State.

Mentioning that JCILPS student wing caught eight non locals, without any proper identification proofs from two cruiser vehicles coming from Jiribam to Imphal Manjit Sarangthem directed the owner (s) of the two vehicles, bearing registration numbers AS11-BC/5989 and AS11-EE/4107, to come to JCILPS office by tomorrow.

The two vehicles will banned from operating until and unless the owner (s) come to JCILPS office and reach an agreement, he warned.

Manjit Sarangthem exclaimed that it is indeed unfortunate that the State Government and the authority concerned have failed to implement Inner Line Permit System (ILPS) or any similar law to check the rapid influx of non locals into the State. He also urged all the political parties to stop bashing one another for political supremacy by politicising the issue.

On the other hand, Manjit Sarangthem condemned the theft of a shop at RIMS road by a well organised gang of non locals and claimed that the State police have completely failed as it has not been able to take up any actions regarding the case till date.

Expressing shock at the Government’s inaction regarding the theft at Smart Medicos which play a huge role in the Chief Ministergi Hakselgi Tengbang (CMHT) scheme, he said that JCILPS condemns the negligent attitude of the State Government regarding the case.

Asking how non locals are able to enter the State without possessing any identification proofs, he questioned what the police personnel deployed at various checkposts have been doing all this time.

Manjit Sarangthem also informed that the eight detained non locals will be handed over to the police.