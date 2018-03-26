JCILPS fumes over alleged assault

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 25: The Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System has expressed strong concern against the incident of a non local woman and her daughter allegedly trying to strangulate a local woman who sell vegetables at Khwairamband Keithel.

Speaking to media persons at JCILPS office at Sega Road Konjeng Hazari Leikai today, its women wing convenor Samjetsa-bam Memcha Leima claimed that the incident occurred in the early morning of March 23 at Uripok Gopalji Leirak.

She claimed that on the day of the incident, one Sundari (55) and her daughter Dimple (27) who are staying at a rented house in the locality, tried to strangulate one Ningthoujam Rosini alias Eechan (34), who also happens to be a tenant at the rent house.

Pointing out that the incident occurred due to money matters, she strongly condemned the actions of the two non locals against Eechan.

She further claimed that the actions of the two non local women is akin to hurting the whole indigenous women vendors of the State.

Even though the State Government gave many assurance to table and implement a Bill similar to ILP to check the alarming influx of non locals into the State, there has been no tangible progress on the matter till date.

While the indigenous people are patiently waiting for such Bill, the non locals are getting more emboldened, she claimed. Memcha Leima further informed that when JCILPS called Sundari to its office to resolve the matter, she failed to do so and as such, JCILPS will impose an indefinite social boycott over Sundari’s family.