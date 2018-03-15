JCILPS, Naga CSOs come out with joint declaration

IMPHAL, Mar 14: A joint public discourse on the ILPS issue was held today at the General Thangal Ecological Park, Mayangkhang, Senapati district between the leaders of JCILPS and frontal organizations of Naga tribes, including the UNC and the Naga Hoho.

The joint discourse adopted three declarations which include the declaration that the joint public discourse strongly felt the need to have an appropriate Act/Bill to protect the native people of the State from the impacts of the demographic imbalances caused by illegal immigrants/migrants.

Addressing a press meet held today at the head office of JCILPS at Kwakeithel Konjeng Hazari Leikai here, JCILPS convenor Arjun Telheiba informed this to media persons and described the joint public declaration as historic.

The public discourse agreed to carry forward wide range of consultations at different levels with legal experts, Constitutional experts etc to materialize the issue at the earliest.

It also agreed that both sides would avoid any controversial issues like politics, land etceteras in their future endeavours on the ILP issue.

Stating that organizations from 16 tribal communities, belonging to Naga tribes participated at the public discourse which was held today, the JCILPS convenor lauded the participants saying the cooperation from every indigenous communities of the State and their consensus on ILP issue is of paramount importance to materialize the aspirations of the people.

He went on to claim that the JCILPS has been spearheading the movement for implementing a suitable mechanism for protection of indigenous people of the State/land from the impact of incessant influx of immigrants/migrants to the State. As part of the movement, the committee took up the initiative of holding talks with various CSOs and leaders of indigenous communities in the State since the past many months so that a consensus can be reached among the communities on the issue and at the same time avoid misunderstandings and grievances among the communities at the time of implementing a suitable mechansim for protection of all indigenous people in Manipur, Arjun Telheiba said.

JCILPS and Naga CSO leaders can come out with a joint declaration which stimulates the movement for ILPS, Telheiba said adding leaders from Kuki community will be approached to sit together and discuss the issue at length.

Observing that the State Government can no longer deviate from the issue of ILPS as a consensus/declaration of Meitei/Meitei Pangals and Naga is being worked out, Telheiba continued to exude confidence that the Central Government should give assent to such a Bill which can effectively protect the indigenous people of the State, their identity, culture and land.