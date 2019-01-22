JCILPS protests

IMPHAL, Jan 21: Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) Manipur, organised a sit in protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, at Langthabal Yurakhong Nambul Mapal community hall today. JCILPS convenor Yumnamcha Dilipkumar and co-convenor Kheiruddin Shah Moijingmayum spoke on the negative impacts of the Bill during the sit in protest.

The people also raised slogans condemning the CAB and demanding immediate implementation of the Manipur People Bill 2018.